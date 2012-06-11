Seoul shares set to fall on worries over Spain deal

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen retreating on Tuesday from a 4-week closing high after the optimism about a euro-zone deal for Spanish banks proved short-lived as investors fretted over the details of the bailout plan.

Adding to the gloom, a Greek election on Sunday could put Athens on a path to leaving the euro currency bloc. Cyprus, deeply exposed to Greece, hinted on Monday that it may become the fifth member of the 17-nation euro area to apply for an international bailout.

“Investors are fearful of the added public debt pressure on Spain if loans are tapped from the European Stability Mechanism, which must be repaid in full over its debt obligation to private bondholders,” said Choi Chang-ho, an analyst Shinhan Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.7 percent to close at 1,867.04 points on Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:24 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,308.93 -1.26% -16.730 USD/JPY 79.27 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.586 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,592.99 -0.12% -1.960 US CRUDE $81.15 -1.87% -1.550 DOW JONES 12411.23 -1.14% -142.97 ASIA ADRS 111.88 -0.59% -0.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)