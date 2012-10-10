FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares fall 1 pct on U.S. earnings concerns
October 10, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares fall 1 pct on U.S. earnings concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, tracking losses in global equity markets as investors worry that upcoming U.S. earnings reports have been hit by a slowdown in global economic growth.

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp were down 3.3 percent after a source said Korea Deposit Insurance Corp was looking to sell up to $235 million worth of shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 1,959.96 points at 0011 GMT. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

