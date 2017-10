SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened higher on Tuesday following a rally in global markets on encouraging retail sales data and corporate earnings from the United States.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.78 percent at 1,940.88 points at 0004 GMT.

Among blue chips, market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent and SK Hynix gained 3.2 percent. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)