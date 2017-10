SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Friday after weaker results from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp added to pessimism about local earnings.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics underperformed the market, closing 2.6 percent lower in the late session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.78 percent at 1,943.84 points, snapping a three-day rally. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Ron Popeski)