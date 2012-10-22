Seoul shares slump on disappointing U.S. earnings

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares dropped on Monday after U.S. stocks had their worst day since June on disappointing earnings from General Electric and McDonald‘s.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.7 percent at 1,911.49 points at 0003 GMT.

Bluechips were hit hard, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both down 1.9 percent.

Shares in LG Chemicals fell 2.1 percent after it said on Friday that its third-quarter operating profit had shrunk 17 percent compared to the same period last year. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)