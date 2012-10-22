FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares pare losses to end nearly flat
October 22, 2012 / 6:27 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares pare losses to end nearly flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended slightly lower on Monday, hurt by disappointing results from U.S. firms General Electric and McDonald’s Corp, although attractive valuations and encouraging macro-economic data helped it pare losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.1 percent lower at 1,941.59 points after falling as much as 1.7 percent in early trade.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1 percent. The smartphone maker will announce third-quarter results on Friday.

Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

