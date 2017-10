SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index fell on Monday as exporters were weighed by concerns about Japanese competitors benefitting from a weaker yen, with rising oil prices adding further presure.

Automakers led falls, with Hyundai Motor down 3 percent while Kia Motors declined 3.14 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.42 percent to close at 1,991.16 points.