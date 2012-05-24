Seoul shares close marginally higher after rangebound session

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, but faced pressure from European leaders’ inability to provide concrete measures to address the region’s debt crisis at an informal summit, while preparations were urged in case Greece exits the euro zone.

Builders outperformed, as Daewoo Engineering & Construction rallied 4.2 percent while Daelim Industrial climbed 1.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.32 percent to close at 1,814.47 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)