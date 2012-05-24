FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close marginally higher after rangebound session
May 24, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares close marginally higher after rangebound session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed slightly higher on Thursday after a rangebound trading session, but faced pressure from European leaders’ inability to provide concrete measures to address the region’s debt crisis at an informal summit, while preparations were urged in case Greece exits the euro zone.

Builders outperformed, as Daewoo Engineering & Construction rallied 4.2 percent while Daelim Industrial climbed 1.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.32 percent to close at 1,814.47 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

