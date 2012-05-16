EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Brazil FX rebound on Greece hopes

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso and Brazilian real on Wednesday recovered part of recent losses on hopes Germany and France would work together to keep Greece in the euro zone, avoiding an escalation of the European debt crisis.

Also supporting the real was foreign investors’ appetite for domestic stocks, which became more appealing in the past few days after a Greece-inspired sell-off.

Hopes Greece would avoid a traumatic departure from the euro increased on Wednesday, however, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and new French President Francois Hollande said in a joint news conference they want Greece to stay in the euro zone.

“Brazilian stocks became cheap after the sell-off caused by global risk aversion in the past few days. They are luring foreign investors today and that has an impact on the currency,” said Mario Battistel, a currency manager at Fair brokerage in Sao Paulo.

The real rose half a percentage point to 1.990 per U.S. dollar, one day after closing above the psychologically relevant level of 2 per dollar for the first time since June 2009. Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index was 0.4 percent higher after rising more than 2 percent earlier.

Some investors had been pushing the Brazilian currency to the 2-per-dollar threshold to test whether the central bank would sell dollars in the market to stop the currency’s depreciation, which could fuel inflation.

So far, however, the Brazilian government remains more concerned about economic growth, given a challenging international scenario, Brazil’s Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said in Brasilia.

The Mexican peso also gained on better-than-expected housing data in the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner.

Mexico’s peso rose 0.5 percent to 13.7631 per greenback. It still retains losses of more than 5 percent this month.

Chile’s peso was testing the level of 500 per dollar, around four-month lows. It was little changed from Tuesday’s close at 499.15 per dollar, after weakening to as much as 502.90 earlier.

Colombia’s peso edged down 0.2 percent to 1,791.45 per dollar, one day after a rare bomb attack in Bogota, which targeted the car of a former interior minister and killed his driver and a police escort.