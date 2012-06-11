FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures dip on lower GDP,inflation view
June 11, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures dip on lower GDP,inflation view

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazilian analysts see lower growth, inflation in 2012
    * Worries about Spain persist after bank bailout
    * Brazilian real 0.4 pct lower, Mexican peso flat

    By Natalia Cacioli	
    RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate
futures dropped on Monday as analysts revised down their
estimates for growth and inflation in the country, while
persistent fears over Spain's debt problems weighed on most
Latin American currencies.	
    Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013 dipped 2 basis points to 7.78 percent after a weekly
central bank survey showed expectations for GDP growth fell for
a fifth consecutive week, reflecting concerns about the impact
of the euro-zone crisis in the country. 	
    Inflation expectations also dropped for the fourth
consecutive week in Brazil, reinforcing the view that
policymakers will keep cutting the benchmark Selic rate, which
currently stands at an all-time low of 8.5 percent.	
    Concerns over the future of the euro zone kept investors on
the sidelines even after Spain secured over the weekend a $125
billion package to rescue its banks.	
    The Brazilian real  weakened about 0.4 percent
to 2.0315 per dollar, while the Mexican peso was little
changed from Friday's close, at 13.9350 per greenback.	
    The exception was the Chilean peso, which gained 0.6
percent to 499.00 per dollar, in line with a rally in the price
of copper, its main export product.	
    	
    	
    Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1333 GMT	
    	
 Currencies                            daily %  yearly %
                                        change    change
                              Latest            
 Brazil real                  2.0315     -0.39     -8.02
                                                
 Mexico peso                 13.9350     -0.08      0.25
                                                
 Argentina peso*              5.9300     -0.17    -20.24
                                                
 Chile peso                 500.8000      0.24      3.69
                                                
 Colombia peso                0.0000  #DIV/0!   #DIV/0!
                                                
 Peru sol                     2.6780      0.11      0.71
                                                
 * Argentine peso's rate between                        
 brokerages

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
