EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures dip on lower GDP,inflation view

* Brazilian analysts see lower growth, inflation in 2012 * Worries about Spain persist after bank bailout * Brazilian real 0.4 pct lower, Mexican peso flat By Natalia Cacioli RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate futures dropped on Monday as analysts revised down their estimates for growth and inflation in the country, while persistent fears over Spain's debt problems weighed on most Latin American currencies. Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2013 dipped 2 basis points to 7.78 percent after a weekly central bank survey showed expectations for GDP growth fell for a fifth consecutive week, reflecting concerns about the impact of the euro-zone crisis in the country. Inflation expectations also dropped for the fourth consecutive week in Brazil, reinforcing the view that policymakers will keep cutting the benchmark Selic rate, which currently stands at an all-time low of 8.5 percent. Concerns over the future of the euro zone kept investors on the sidelines even after Spain secured over the weekend a $125 billion package to rescue its banks. The Brazilian real weakened about 0.4 percent to 2.0315 per dollar, while the Mexican peso was little changed from Friday's close, at 13.9350 per greenback. The exception was the Chilean peso, which gained 0.6 percent to 499.00 per dollar, in line with a rally in the price of copper, its main export product. Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1333 GMT Currencies daily % yearly % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0315 -0.39 -8.02 Mexico peso 13.9350 -0.08 0.25 Argentina peso* 5.9300 -0.17 -20.24 Chile peso 500.8000 0.24 3.69 Colombia peso 0.0000 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Peru sol 2.6780 0.11 0.71 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages