FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX edge up on US stimulus talk
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX edge up on US stimulus talk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brazil real up on expectation of gov't measures
    * US retail sales down for 2nd month, spur stimulus talk
    * Brazil real up 0.3 pct, Mexican peso flat

    SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
rose modestly o n W ednesday on speculation that disappointing
U.S. economic data could lead the Federal Reserve to deploy
additional monetary stimulus measures, although lingering euro
zone concerns capped gains.	
    The Brazilian real  rose 0.3 percent to 2.0584
per dollar, also supported by expectations that the central bank
could intervene to hold what many traders see as an informal
line around 2.05 per greenback.	
    Comments by Finance Minister Guido Mantega gave an
additional boost to the real as they were interpreted as a sign 
the government could remove some measures originally intended to
curb excess dollar inflows.	
    In an interview with O Globo daily, Mantega said "some of
those (currency) measures could be reviewed in due time." He
specifically mentioned a recent imposition of a 6 percent
financial tax on dollar loans taken by Brazilian companies and
banks abroad with a maturity of up to five years.	
    "The market turned more cautious with the possibility of
government measures. If the government becomes more flexible,
the real might strengthen," said Jaime Ferreira, a director at
Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo.	
    A second consecutive month of falling U.S. retail sales
sapped the strength of the Mexican peso, which traded
around 13.9785 per dollar, little changed from Tuesday's close.
The United States is Mexico's main trading partner.	
    Still, the Chilean peso rose half a percentage point
to 501.300 per greenback as the weak data added to expectations
of another round of U.S. monetary stimulus that would maintain
dollars flowing into emerging markets. 	
    "We just saw lower-than-expected U.S. economic data, which
increase the possibility of further stimulus measures," said
Rodrigo Sarria, a trader with Celfin Capital in Santiago. "In
the very short term, we could test the level of 500.00 per
dollar."	
    	
    Latin American FX prices from Reuters at 1550 GMT	
    	
 Currencies                            daily %  yearly %
                                        change    change
                              Latest            
 Brazil real                  2.0584      0.30     -9.50
                                                
 Mexico peso                 13.9781     -0.08     -0.06
                                                
 Argentina peso*              5.8600      1.02    -19.28
                                                
 Chile peso                 501.3000      0.50      3.59
                                                
 Colombia peso            1,783.5000     -0.25      8.68
                                                
 Peru sol                     2.6760      0.15      0.78
                                                
 * Argentine peso's rate between                        
 brokerages

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.