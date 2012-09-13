EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rally on Fed stimulus plan

* Fed to buy $40 bln of mortgage debt per month * Fed to keep rates at record lows until at least mid-2015 * Brazil says won't let its currency appreciate * Mexico peso gains 0.8 pct, Brazilian real up 0.3 pct By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program that will likely increase dollar inflows to emerging economies. The Mexican peso led gains, firming 1.2 percent to 12.8588 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since early April. The peso rallied on previous Fed programs, which tend to drive down yields on Treasuries and make emerging market assets more attractive. The Brazilian real rose a more modest 0.4 percent to 2.018, however, as investors feared the central bank would intervene to keep the currency above 2 units per dollar, a level the government considers beneficial to exporters. "We should see an appreciation pressure on the exchange rate, which will likely test the level of 2 per dollar," said Alexandre Andrade, an economist with Votorantim brokerage in Sao Paulo. In a sign that the so-called currency war was heating up again, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said the government may deploy an "arsenal" of measures to cushion the impact of dollar inflows into the domestic economy. Speaking to reporters in Brasilia just after the Fed announcement, Mantega promised the government will not allow the real to appreciate. The Brazilian central bank has managed to keep the real within a tight range of 2.0 and 2.1 per dollar since early July. On Wednesday, it sold $1.37 billion worth of reverse currency swaps, derivatives contracts that mimic buying dollars in the futures market, as part of its efforts to curb the real's gains. The Chilean peso rose 0.42 percent to close at a more than one-year high of 472.70 before the Fed announcement. The currency gained as local mining companies sold dollars in the domestic market and as investors anticipated the Fed's move. Latin American FX prices at 1750 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0180 0.37 -7.41 Mexico peso 12.8588 1.22 8.64 Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.48 -24.80 Chile peso 472.7000 0.42 9.86 Colombia peso 1,796.0000 0.29 7.93 Peru sol 2.6030 0.04 3.61 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages