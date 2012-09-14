EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gain on Fed stimulus, interventions eyed

* Mexico peso at 5-mo high, Chile peso at over 1-yr high * Brazil intervenes twice as real nears level of 2/dlr * Mexico peso gains 0.5 pct, Brazilian real flat By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies hit new highs on Friday on bets dollars resulting from U.S. stimulus measures will flood the region, driving asset prices higher but potentially hurting local industries. The currency gains, which drove the Mexican peso to an over five-month high and the Chilean peso to its strongest level in more than a year, threatened to spur a wave of central bank interventions that some local government officials have called a "currency war." The Mexican peso led gains in the region, rising 0.55 percent to 12.7525 per dollar, as investors consider the Mexican central bank as the least likely to intervene in currency markets. On the opposite side, the Brazilian real was little changed after the central bank intervened twice in a span of two hours, selling currency swap contracts that mimic the purchase of dollars in the futures market. The currencies of Chile and Colombia rose 0.4 and 0.3 percent, respectively, as analysts saw growing odds of central bank intervention in those markets as well. "Policy makers will increasingly look to prevent any further appreciations through intervention," said Neil Shearing, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London. Governments from Brazil to Colombia have pledged to protect their economies against fallout from the U.S. Federal Reserve's measures. The Fed announced on Thursday plans to buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month until the U.S. jobs market improves. Part of that money is likely to flow into emerging markets as investors seek higher returns, although analysts believe that this time the impact of the Fed's measures will be smaller than when the bank launched its first two stimulus programs in 2008 and 2010. "Over the next week or so, there will be a boost in prices from the stimulus measures, but the big picture is we won't see as big a movement as we saw in the first couple of rounds," Shearing said. BRAZIL STEPS UP FIGHT Brazil has led the fight against dollar inflows in the region as Finance Minister Guido Mantega pledged to use an "arsenal" of measures to stop the real's appreciation. Since early July, the Brazilian government has managed to keep the real trading between 2.0 and 2.1 units per dollar -- a narrow range that it considers beneficial to exporters without stoking inflation. That range has only been maintained with aggressive central bank intervention, however. On Thursday alone, Brazil's central bank offered to sell up to 70,000 swap contracts maturing on Nov. 1 and Dec. 3 as the real neared the level of 2 per dollar. Earlier, it had sold 36,000 swap contracts worth $1.78 billion, but that was not enough stop the real from appreciating. "There is no mystery, what is driving the real higher is the Fed. Let's see for how long this 2-per-dollar floor will hold," said Luiz Fernando Genova, a currency trader at Daycoval bank. Latin American FX prices at 1635 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0152 0.11 -7.28 Mexico peso 12.7268 0.75 9.76 Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.16 -24.80 Chile peso 470.6000 0.45 10.35 Colombia peso 1,789.0000 0.27 8.35 Peru sol 2.5950 0.08 3.93 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages