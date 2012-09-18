EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso falls on Spain worries, Brazil real up

* Investors push Spain to seek financial aid * Brazil central bank holds off currency interventions By Natalia Cacioli SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso weakened slightly on Tuesday as global concern about a possible Spanish sovereign bailout reduced investors' appetite for emerging market assets. The Brazilian real was slightly stronger, however, as the central bank refrained from intervening in the market after managing to weaken the currency by around 1 percent on the previous session. Mexico's peso, Latin America's most traded currency, weakened 0.6 percent as investors worried that the European debt crisis could get worse again if Spain delays a request for international aid they deem as inevitable. "What we're seeing is profit taking triggered by concerns over Spain and Italy," said Juan Carlos Pina, a currency director at Intercam brokerage in Mexico. He noted the absence of key economic data left the market more vulnerable to swings in investor sentiment. In Brazil, the real gained 0.2 percent to 2.0246 per dollar as the central bank refrained from intervening in the market for the first session in three. Still, the currency remained within the narrow range of 2.0-2.1 per greenback it has been trading in since early July. "The central bank interventions left the real decoupled from overseas markets," said Jankiel Santos, chief economist at BES Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "As much as investors want to sell dollars, the central bank has intervened much more than expected and that has kept the real at weaker levels." Brazil's central bank has been intervening more aggressively in the foreign exchange market to offset possible dollar inflows stemming from the stimulus measures announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week. In less than one week, it has sold about $5.7 billion worth of reverse currency swaps in four separate auctions, whenever the real strengthened toward the level of 2 per dollar. Those swaps emulate the purchase of dollars in the futures market, weakening the real as a result. In a sign that the government could make use of yet other measures to keep a lid on the real, Finance Minister Guido Mantega on Tuesday repeated that Brazil will continue to take measures to offset the impact of the Fed's monetary stimulus. In Chile, financial markets were closed for a national holiday and will reopen on Thursday. Latin American FX prices at 1711 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0246 0.25 -7.71 Mexico peso 12.8425 -0.58 8.78 Argentina peso* 6.2900 0.16 -24.80 Chile peso 470.6000 0.45 10.35 Colombia peso 1,795.1000 0.19 7.98 Peru sol 2.6010 0.04 3.69 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages