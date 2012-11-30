FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, rates slide after disappointing GDP
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real, rates slide after disappointing GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s currency and interest rate futures slid early on Friday after data showed the country’s economy grew only half that expected by economists in the third quarter, suggesting the government may resort to a weaker currency and low interest rates to prop up economic activity.

The Brazilian real fell about half a percentage point to 2.1064 per dollar after the government statistics agency IBGE said gross domestic product expanded 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter.

Economists expected the economy to grow 1.2 percent in that comparison.

Interest-rate futures also dropped sharply at the BM&FBovespa exchange. The contract maturing in January 2014 , one of the most traded, fell 5 basis points to 7,26 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.