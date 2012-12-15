EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico, Chile pesos gain after US inflation data

* Brazil economic activity picks up in October * China manufacturing sector growth accelerates * Brazil real dips 0.07, Mexico peso firms 0.46 MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso gained and Chile's currency hit a nearly two-month high on Friday after a drop in U.S. inflation backed bets that ultra-easy monetary policy in the United States will keep pushing investors toward emerging markets. Mexico's peso gained 0.46 percent to 12.7485 per dollar while Chile's peso firmed 0.21 percent 473.80 per dollar to its strongest since October. U.S. data showed consumer prices fell in November for the first time in six months. The U.S. Federal Reserve this week, for the first time in its history, announced it would link its policy to the level of joblessness and inflation. The prospect of low interest rates in the United States for an extended period boosts the appeal of higher-yielding emerging market assets. Latin American finance ministers said on Friday they are worried stimulus measures in the developed world will trigger more capital flows that could further strengthen the region's currencies and hurt local manufacturers. China's manufacturing sector expanded in December at its fastest pace in 14 months, adding to evidence of an economic pickup that helped support global market sentiment. In Brazil, the most recent economic data also suggested the economy was recovering, but not enough to cause investors to change their bets that the country's base Selic rate will remain stable in 2013. Brazil's real slipped 0.07 percent to 2.0842 per dollar. The currency has been trading around 2.07 and 2.08 this week after intervention by the central bank dragged the real back from a 3-1/2 year low. Latin American FX prices at 0030 GMT: Currencies daily % year-to change date % Latest change Brazil real 2.0842 -0.07 -10.4 Mexico peso 12.7485 0.46 9.6 Argentina peso* 6.5100 0.15 -27.3 Chile peso 473.8000 0.21 9.6 Colombia peso 1,796.2000 0.02 7.9 Peru sol 2.5600 0.20 5.4 * Argentine peso's rate between brokerages