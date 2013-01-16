EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates jump as central bank mulls policy

* Markets speculate central bank toughens inflation stance * Latam currencies drop modestly for second day By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest rate futures jumped higher on Wednesday as some investors speculated the central bank would voice concerns about inflation at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day. The interest-rate contract maturing in January 2014 , one of the most traded, climbed 5 basis ponts to 7.16 percent, its highest level in a week. Brazil's inflation ended 2012 above the center of a government target range and data showed prices continued to gain traction early in 2013, complicating President Dilma Rousseff's bid to keep the base Selic rate at all-time lows. Among the latest inflation data was an index calculated by Fundacao Getulio Vargas think-tank showing prices rose 0.89 percent in the four-week period through Jan. 15. That compared to an increase of 0.77 percent in the previous period. The central bank is widely expected to maintain the Selic rate at its current level of 7.25 percent later on Wednesday as it tries to bolster an anemic economy without adding to inflation pressures. Still, hopes that Brazil may soon unveil a somewhat stronger growth pace at the end of 2012 increased after the IBC-Br economic activity index for November came in above expectations. Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias, a consultancy in Sao Paulo, said the markets were taking advantage of the picture depicted by inflation and economic activity indicators "to speculate about a possible tone change in the central bank's statement later on the day. "There is an expectation that the central bank could toughen its stance against inflation," he said. Other analysts warned that the improvement in economic activity does not seem to be sustainable and that the central bank is more likely to keep the same language it used in previous statements, stating that keeping rates stable for a "prolonged period" remains the best strategy to bring inflation back to the government target. CURRENCIES WEAKEN Latin American currencies weakened for a second consecutive session as investors turned more cautious before key Chinese economic data later in the week. The Brazilian real ended 0.3 percent lower at 2.0435 per dollar, erasing its 2013 gains. Losses in the real were contained by expectations that the central bank wants to keep the currency stronger than 2.05 per dollar to avoid inflation pass-through. The Mexican peso traded down 0.1 percent, after sliding as much as 0.6 percent earlier as foreign investors continued to bet on a stronger currency. Latin American FX prices at 1928 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0435 -0.39 -0.17 Mexico peso 12.6263 -0.14 1.88 Chile peso 474.8000 0.02 0.82 Colombia peso 1774.4000 -0.25 -0.47 Peru sol 2.5470 -0.24 0.16 Argentina peso 4.9475 0.05 -0.71 Argentina peso 7.4700 -1.47 -9.24