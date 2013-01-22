EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real touches 2.05/dlr in thin market

* Inflation fears may prevent real weakening much more * Chilean peso up as copper rises with Japan stimulus * Mexican peso gains with Wall Street RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real dropped on Tuesday as thin trading volumes left the exchange rate vulnerable to small capital outflows, but analysts said the currency is unlikely to weaken much past the level of 2.05 per dollar for fear of inflation. The real weakened to 2.05-per-dollar early in the session, but quickly backed off as investors feared the central bank would eventually intervene to halt any sharper depreciation that could drive the prices of imported goods higher. It last traded at 2.0435 per dollar, little changed from Monday's close. "We might have had localized dollar outflows. Trading is very thin and any flows have an impact on the exchange rate," said Waldir Kiel, a trader at the H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo. The real has been slowly approaching the level of 2.05 per dollar - the upper limit of the narrow trading range in which it has been stuck since late December - as dollar inflows have been smaller than anticipated in the beginning of the year, Kiel said. "But the medium- to long-term trend is for slightly larger inflows that could take the real back" to 2.0 per dollar, Kiel said. JAPANESE STIMULUS SUPPORTS CHILEAN PESO Elsewhere in Latin America, the Chilean peso gained 0.34 percent to 470.60 per dollar as news of additional monetary stimulus in Japan boosted the price of copper, Chile's main export. The Mexican peso rose 0.3 percent, recovering partly from two consecutive sessions of losses, as investors cautiously awaited a series of U.S. earnings results to better gauge the economic strength of the United States, Mexico's main trading partner. The Mexican currency lost about 0.8 percent in the past two sessions after the central bank warned it could lower interest rates if inflation continues to cool and the economy loses steam. In Colombia, the peso fell 0.5 percent to 1,777.75 as a Reuters survey showed economists expect the central bank to cut interest rates and take other steps to reduce the allure of the currency. Latin American FX prices at 1840 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.0435 -0.03 -0.17 Mexico peso 12.6543 0.29 1.66 Chile peso 470.6000 0.34 1.72 Colombia peso 1777.7500 -0.48 -0.66 Peru sol 2.5530 -0.04 -0.08 Argentina peso 4.9550 0.05 -0.86 Argentina peso 7.4000 0.54 -8.38