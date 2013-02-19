EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rate futures yields drop on weak retail sales

* Tombini suggests central bank may raise rates * Traders see slightly lower probability of rate hikes * Brazil real strengthens 0.32 pct, Mexico peso flat By Paula Laier and Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Yields on Brazil's interest-rate futures fell on Tuesday after a surprise drop in retail sales in December suggested a smaller probability that the central bank will raise its benchmark lending rate later this year to fight inflation. Yields pared some losses after Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini reiterated the bank is ready to "adjust" monetary policy if needed. He added, however, that inflation is not spiral ling out of control, reinforcing the view that the bank is not about to take any action yet. Brazil's currency, meanwhile, strengthened towards the 1.95 per dollar level as traders continued to test the central bank's willingness to intervene against further currency gains. Retail sales dropped 0.5 percent in December from November, government data showed earlier in the day. While the drop was partly caused by speeding inflation, which eroded consumers' purchasing power, traders saw the numbers as evidence of Brazil's sputtering economic growth, which could reduce the central bank's room to raise interest rates. The central bank cut its benchmark Selic rate ten straight times through October 2012 to a record low of 7.25 percent. It has pledged to hold it there for a "prolonged" period to help revive economic growth, which has disappointed in the past two years. "Evidence that demand is beginning to falter plays in favour of the 'low for long' view, even if the inflation picture remains uncomfortable," wrote HSBC economists Constantin Jancso and Sabrina Andrade in a research note. Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014, among the most traded, slipped about five basis points to bid at 7.68 percent. Despite the drop, the yield curve still prices in an interest rate hike of about 100 basis points through the year, according to traders. In a speech in Brasilia, Tombini said that the central bank's current strategy remains valid. "That doesn't mean, of course, that monetary cycles have been abolished... When necessary, if prompted by the prospective inflation outlook, the central bank's monetary policy stance will be properly adjusted." Brazil's currency, the real, strenghtened 0.32 percent to 1.9559 per dollar. Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico's peso traded nearly flat at 12.6976 per dollar, as investors waited for the minutes of U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Latin American FX prices at 1522 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9559 0.32 4.30 Mexico peso 12.6976 -0.08 1.31 Chile peso 471.9000 -0.04 1.44 Colombia peso 1795.4500 -0.46 -1.64 Peru sol 2.5810 -0.12 -1.16 Argentina peso 5.0200 -0.15 -2.14 Argentina peso (parallel) 7.7300 -0.39 -12.29