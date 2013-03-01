FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weighed down by global economy fears
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weighed down by global economy fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* US spending cuts, European, Chinese PMI data weigh on
markets
    * Brazil economy grows 0.9 pct in 2012, roughly in line with
forecasts
    * Brazil real drops 0.2 pct, Mexico peso little changed

    RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Latin American
currencies weakened on Friday as concerns about the global
economy increased after a series of business surveys in Europe
and China painted a difficult economic outlook, which will be
further challenged by automatic spending cuts in the United
States.
    In Brazil, data showing the economy grew only 0.9 percent
last year added to the lackluster market sentiment, although the
performance was roughly in line with forecasts, showing a
welcome albeit modest pick up in investment. 
    "The market reaction to the poor manufacturing purchasing
managers surveys is the main driver today, boosting the dollar,"
currency strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a
research note.
    The Brazilian real  weakened as much as 0.6
percent but trimmed losses later as key Wall Street indexes
entered positive territory following encouraging U.S.
manufacturing data. 
    The currency of Mexico, whose economy heavily depends
on the U.S. consumption market, erased early losses to trade
little changed at 12.7860 per dollar.
    Other Latin American currencies remained in the red,
however. The Chilean peso and the Colombian peso
 each posted losses of about 0.2 percent.
    Investors started the month on a cautious footing as
business surveys showed Asian factories slowed while European
output fell. 
    The data came at a moment when markets fret over Italy's
political instability and a over a series of spending cuts that
are coming into effect in the United States, potentially hurting
the global economy. 
    
    Latin American FX prices at 1612 GMT:
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                1.9815    -0.21     2.95
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.7860    -0.01     0.61
                                             
 Chile peso               473.7000    -0.21     1.06
                                             
 Colombia peso           1815.7500    -0.16    -2.74
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.5950    -0.23    -1.70
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.0450     0.05    -2.63

 Argentina peso             7.8200     0.26   -13.30

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
