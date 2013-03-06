EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates up on diesel prices, Latam FX weaker

* Diesel price hike adds to Brazil inflation fears ahead of Selic decision * Venezuela debt prices plunge on post-Chavez uncertainty * Brazil real, Mexico peso weaken before series of rate decisions By Paula Arend Laier SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate futures rose ahead of a key monetary policy decision later on Wednesday as state-led oil firm Petrobras announced an increase in diesel prices that added to inflation fears. The five-percent rise in wholesale diesel prices did not change expectations for the Brazilian central bank to keep the base Selic rate at a current all-time low of 7.25 percent this evening, but increased the odds of a rate hike in subsequent meetings. Caution about other monetary policy decisions later this week, including one by the European Central Bank on Thursday and another one by Mexico on Friday, drove currency investors to the perceived safety of the dollar, weighing on most Latin American currencies. Mexico's peso led losses, declining 0.4 percent to 12.7510 per dollar, as some investors feared the central bank could make good on its threat to cut interest rates, a move that would likely reduce the appeal of Mexican assets. Some analysts forecast the Mexican peso is poised to recover, however, as the central bank is more likely to cut rates later in the year. "Should the Bank of Mexico leave rates unchanged on Friday as we expected, we could see a sharper push lower in the dollar-peso exchange rate towards the 12.65/68 area, considering the market is pricing in some probability of a cut," Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, Latin America strategist with RBS, wrote in a research note. In Brazil, the real weakened 0.2 percent following two consecutive winning sessions but remained within a tight trading range of 1.95-2.0 per dollar. Analysts believe the central bank will keep the real at those levels to avoid additional inflation pressures at least for now, while the Selic rate remains unchanged. A large majority of investors bet that Brazil's base interest rate will remain where it is at the end of Wednesday's monetary policy meeting, according to all of the 56 analysts polled by Reuters, as well as the expectations priced in the domestic yield curve. For the April monetary policy meeting, however, the odds of a 25 basis points hike in the Selic topped 60 percent after the diesel price announcement, according to the same calculations. "In theory, that adds to inflation pressures," said Luis Felipe Laudisio, a trader with Renascença brokerage in Sao Paulo, referring to the government decision to allow Petrobras to raise diesel prices for the second time this year. "It might not change expectations for today's monetary policy decision, but maybe for the next ones depending on how inflation behaves," he added. Despite having a small direct impact on consumer inflation, the hike could result in an indirect impact of as much as 0.16 percentage point this year on the IPCA, the benchmark price index tracked by the central bank in its inflation-targeting regime, according to Banco Bradesco's research department. Meanwhile, in Venezuela, government debt prices plunged as investors feared a period of prolonged political uncertainty following the death of President Hugo Chavez. Prices for Venezuela's global bonds due in 2027 , one of the most traded, declined nearly 2 points in price, lifting their yields to 9.151 percent, their highest in over a month. Venezuelan bonds had rallied in recent months as investors were encouraged by prospects of a regime change in the oil-exporting nation. But investors later adopted a more cautious view in face of the country's growing economic troubles. Chavez's death "comes at a time when there are already mounting concerns about the outlook for the economy," David Rees, emerging markets economist with Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. "His preferred successor, Nicolas Maduro, will probably maintain the current economic model in the near-term, but increasing strains in the balance of payments suggest that 'Chavismo' may ultimately come to a messy end." Latin American FX prices at 1950 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 1.9684 -0.25 3.64 Mexico peso 12.7510 -0.39 0.89 Chile peso 472.8000 -0.02 1.25 Colombia peso 1808.0000 0.09 -2.32 Peru sol 2.6080 -0.50 -2.19 Argentina peso 5.0575 0.00 -2.87 Argentina peso 7.8100 0.13 -13.19