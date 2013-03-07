EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates up on rate hike bets, Mexico cut eyed

* Brazil central bank signals Selic may rise soon * Brazil January industrial output higher than forecast * Brazil real gains 0.43 pct, Mexican peso unchanged By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Yields on Brazil's interest-rate futures jumped on Thursday after the central bank signaled it may fight inflation with interest rate hikes, while a rise in Mexican consumer prices did not deter bets on a cut as soon as Friday. Brazil's central bank kept the country's benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 7.25 percent on Wednesday night, but the board removed a pledge to keep rates unchanged for a "prolonged period" and said its next move would depend on the evolution of inflation and growth data. Yields on interest rate futures rose sharply as investors bet the bank could raise the base Selic rate as early as April. "Given the meaningful change in language, and the fact that such change was followed by a hike in the past two hiking cycles, the curve should move to price-in the possibility of a hike in April," Ken Lam, a strategist with Citi, wrote in a note to clients. The Mexican peso was flat a day ahead of a key central bank rate decision that could mark its first interest rate cut in nearly 4 years, if governors brush off a recent uptick in consumer prices. Data on Thursday revealed inflation had accelerated in February to break a four-month easing streak, a month after the Central Bank began hinting it might cut rates if growth flags and inflation continues to ease.. The inflation uptick did not deter investors, who are betting on slightly less than even odds for a 25 basis point cut on Friday and are tilting toward 50 basis points in April or June, in line with the majority in the Reuters poll. The peso inched up 0.02 percent to 12.76 per dollar. In Brazil, interest-rate contracts maturing in Jan 2014 jumped 13 basis points to 7.79 percent, while those expiring in Jan 2017 gained 11 basis point to 9.09 percent. Higher-than-forecast industrial production for January supported the view that Brazil's economy is gradually recovering, adding to bets on a higher Selic. The expectation of higher interest rates could attract more dollars into Brazil, helping the real gained 0.43 percent to 1.9600 per dollar. But investors are still wary the central bank could intervene to curb any sharp moves in the exchange rate. Latin American FX prices at 2300 GMT: Currencies daily YTD % % change change Latest Brazil real 1.9600 0.43 4.08 Mexico peso 12.7600 0.02 0.82 Chile peso 471.800 0.21 1.46 0 Colombia peso 1802.60 0.30 -2.03 00 Peru sol 2.6010 0.27 -1.92 Argentina peso 5.0625 -0.05 -2.96 Argentina peso 7.8000 0.38 -13.08