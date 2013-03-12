EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mixed; Mexico peso rallies on reform hopes

* Investors grow optimistic on Mexico economy, reforms * Brazil real weakens for 2nd day after Monday intervention * Mexico peso gains 0.5 pct, Brazil real drops 0.4 pct By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso hit a fresh 18-month high on Tuesday as investors grew optimistic that structural reforms are gaining traction in the country, further boosting its economic prospects. Other Latin American currencies posted more modest gains, supported by rising metal prices, but the Brazilian real slipped for a second day following a Monday intervention by the central bank that halted its appreciation trend. Mexico's gained 0.5 percent to 12.4770 per dollar, back to levels not seen since September 2011, after President Enrique Pena Nieto unveiled last night a bill to shake up the country's telecom sector, raising bets that other reforms will follow. "Mexico's structural reforms continue to build momentum. This time it was the Initiative for the Telecom reform signed by Pena Nieto," Citi analysts wrote in a note to clients. "We keep thinking that the Mexican peso will keep on outperforming the FX market." The peso has strengthened over 2 percent since Friday, when policymakers announced a one-off cut in the country's base interest rate, which fell to an all-time low of 4.0 percent from 4.5 percent. Rather than reducing the appeal of domestic assets, the decision was seen by investors as further boosting Mexico's economic prospects. In Brazil, on the other hand, the real weakened 0.4 percent to 1.9632 per dollar, one day after the central bank intervened to keep the currency weaker than 1.95 per dollar - a mark many analysts consider as a boundary of an informal trading band imposed by policymakers. "In a certain way the central bank indicated it is working with a 1.95 real floor to the currency. We are likely to see the exchange rate hovering between 1.95 and 2.0 units per dollar," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with WestLB bank in Brazil. The real had pierced the 1.95-per-dollar level for the first time in 10 months on Friday, after higher-than-expected inflation data increased bets that the central bank would soon raise interest rates, adding to the appeal of real-denominated assets. The Brazilian real has gained nearly 4 percent so far this year on bets the central bank would use the currency as a tool to cheapen the cost of imported goods and help anchor inflation expectations. Brazil's consumer inflation reached 6.31 percent in the 12-month period through February, nearing the ceiling of a government target of 6.5 percent. In Chile, the peso climbed 0.15 percent to 470.80 per dollar, supported by gains in the price of copper, the country's main export product. Latin American FX prices at 1820 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 1.9632 -0.39 3.91 Mexico peso 12.4770 0.46 3.10 Chile peso 470.8000 0.15 1.68 Colombia peso 1800.0700 0.13 -1.89 Peru sol 2.5940 0.04 -1.66 Argentina peso 5.0750 0.00 -3.20 Argentina peso 7.8200 0.00 -13.30