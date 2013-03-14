FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates futures fall on central bank's caution
March 14, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates futures fall on central bank's caution

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Investors expected clear sign of interest rate hike soon
    * Mexico peso gains 0.2 pct, Brazil real 0.1 pct lower

    By Walter Brandimarte
    RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate
futures dropped on Thursday after the central bank said it will
be cautious about its next policy steps because of lingering
economic uncertainties, disappointing investors who expected a
clear sign of an imminent monetary tightening.
    Meanwhile, most Latin American currencies were flat to
stronger as investors awaited the opening of stock markets in
the United States for clear direction. U.S. stocks index futures
pointed for a higher open on Wall Street.
    Brazil's interest-rate contract maturing in Jan. 2014
, one of the most traded, dropped 13 basis points to
7.83 percent. Longer-date contracts fell less, causing the yield
curve to steepen, on bets that the central bank would have to
raise rates more sharply in the future to deal with inflation.
    In minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, the
central bank said it will be very cautious about its next
monetary policy steps as uncertain factors could lift already
high inflation. 
    "As the central bank didn't bring any forceful sign that
interest rates will go up in April, markets are adjusting to the
possibility that they might rise a little later," said Silvio
Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao
Paulo.
    In currencies, the Brazilian real  was little
changed at 1.9708 per dollar, one day after weakening nearly 0.4
percent as global investors flew to the perceived safety of the
dollar.
    The Mexican peso gained for a sixth consecutive day,
however, as investors continued to flock into local-denominated
assets on hopes that deep structural reforms will boost Mexico's
economic prospects.
    
    Latin American FX prices at 1240 GMT:  
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                1.9708    -0.07     3.51
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.4185     0.22     3.59
                                             
 Chile peso               470.9000     0.02     1.66
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.5940     0.00    -1.66
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.0775     0.00    -3.25

 Argentina peso             7.9000    -0.76   -14.18

