EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rate futures fall on central bank's caution
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil interest rate futures fall on central bank's caution

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors had expected clear sign of interest rate hike
soon
    * Brazil minutes suggest central bank wants stable currency
    * Mexico peso rises 0.04 pct, Brazil real falls 0.2 pct


    By Walter Brandimarte and Jean Arce
    RIO DE JANEIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest rate
futures dropped on Thursday after the central bank said it will
be cautious about its next policy steps because of lingering
economic uncertainties, disappointing investors who expected a
clear sign of an imminent monetary tightening.
    The Mexican peso barely managed to continue its string of
six consecutive winning sessions while most Latin American
currencies were little changed.
    Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014
, one of the most traded, dropped 16 basis points to
7.80 percent. Longer-date contracts fell less, causing the yield
curve to steepen, on bets that the central bank would have to
raise rates more sharply in the future to deal with inflation.
    In minutes, released on Thursday, of its latest monetary
policy meeting, the central bank said it will be very cautious
about its next monetary policy steps as uncertain factors could
lift already high inflation. 
    "As the central bank didn't bring any forceful sign that
interest rates will go up in April, markets are adjusting to the
possibility that they might rise a little later," said Silvio
Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao
Paulo.
    In currencies, the Mexican peso eked out a gain of
0.04 percent to trade 12.9743 per dollar, barely maintaining its
string of six consecutive winning sessions which some investors
feared may have taken the exchange rate too far.
    "It's profit-taking after (the peso) failed to establish
itself below 12.40 (per dollar) level," said Pedro Tuesta, an
economist at 4Cast in Washington, D.C.
    The strength of the peso, which has been hovering around
highs not seen in 18 months, has fueled speculation that
policymakers may drop a mechanism triggering automatic offer of
dollars if the peso weakens sharply. 
    The Brazilian real , which fell 0.24 percent to
1.9743 per dollar, will likely post only modest changes as
investors scrutinizing the central bank's minutes found more
evidence that policymakers want the exchange rate to stay put.
    In the document, the central bank board noted that a "recent
moderation in certain asset prices" will contribute to ease
inflation pressures, as long as they remain at their current
levels. 
    Investors immediately understood that the real's exchange
rate, which has strengthened more than 8 percent since the end
of November, was one of the assets the central bank was
referring to.
    "The minutes suggested the central bank is comfortable with
the current exchange rate," said Luiz Fernando Genova, a trader
with Daycoval bank in Sao Paulo. "So the real will likely remain
between 1.95 to 2.0 per dollar."
          
    Latin American FX prices at 23:15 GMT:  
    
 Currencies                    daily   YTD %
                                   %  change
                              change  
                      Latest          
 Brazil real          1.9743   -0.24    3.33
                                      
 Mexico peso         12.4278    0.04    3.51
                                      
 Chile peso          471.300   -0.06    1.57
                           0          
 Colombia peso       1798.25    0.00   -1.79
                          00          
 Peru sol             2.5930    0.04   -1.62
                                      
 Argentina peso       5.0850   -0.10   -3.39

 Argentina peso       7.9700   -0.63  -14.93

