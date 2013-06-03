EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX gains as weak US data supports stimulus

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 3 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies edged higher on Monday after data showed a reading of the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted to a near four-year low, causing investors to trim bets on a possible withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Latin American currencies have posted losses over the past two weeks on lingering concerns that the U.S. central bank may soon cut back on a bond-buying program that has provided a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging markets. Bets that the Fed was ready to pull the plug on its stimulus measures have grown amid signs of recovery, but Monday's manufacturing data suggested the world's largest economy might be encountering a soft patch. * The Brazilian real gained 0.3 percent after slumping to a four-year low on Friday, also supported by expectations that the country's central bank would step into the market to prevent a further slide in the currency. Signaling it is ready to act, Brazil's central bank conducted a survey after markets closed on Friday to gauge investor demand for traditional currency swaps, its tool of choice to prop up the real. * The Mexican peso firmed 0.5 percent after briefly erasing all of 2013 gains on Friday. It still holds gains of 0.7 percent so far this year, but analysts warned it could slide further if convictions mount that the Fed is about to shut down its monetary stimulus measures. * The Chilean peso weakened 0.2 percent, however, after minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy meeting showed policymakers considered cutting interest rates in May. The document increased bets on a possible monetary policy easing which could reduce the appeal of the Chilean currency. Latin American FX prices at 1710 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.1343 0.32 -4.42 Mexico peso 12.7777 0.41 0.68 Chile peso 501.5000 -0.18 -4.55 Colombia peso holiday N/A N/A Peru sol 2.7170 0.66 -6.11 Argentina peso 5.2875 -0.05 -7.09 Argentina peso 8.6200 2.09 -21.35