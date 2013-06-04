FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mostly steady on stimulus hopes; real weak
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mostly steady on stimulus hopes; real weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American
currencies steadied on Tuesday as global markets extended a
relief rally supported by hopes that U.S. stimulus measures will
not end as quickly as investors had feared.
    The exception was the Brazilian real, which weakened after a
central bank director said the country may have to live with a
weaker exchange rate if it drops in line with other currencies.
 
    Hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its
bond-buying program in place increased after Monday's data
showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted to a four-year
low. Since then, investors' appetite for risk rebounded as that
program provides a steady source of dollars that often flow to
emerging markets seeking higher returns.
    The Mexican peso was unchanged at 12.755 per dollar.
Earlier in the session, it gained to as much as 12.68 per
dollar, nearing its 200-day moving average that is seen as a key
driver for the performance of the currency over the past six
months. 
    * The Brazilian real  dropped as much as 1
percent after Aldo Mendes, the bank's monetary policy director,
said the country "will have to live" with a weaker currency if
its depreciation against the dollar is in line with the movement
of other currencies. 
    * Mendes' comments poured cold water on expectations that
the Brazilian central bank would defend any specific floor to
the currency. "Aldo Mendes spoke about the currency and that
made investors more confident to buy dollars," said a trader
with a large Brazilian bank.
    * The Chilean peso gained 0.2 percent but traders
warned it could weaken again on lingering fears of an imminent
interest rate cut by the central bank, a moved that could reduce
the appeal of Chile's currency. 

    Latin American FX prices at 1633 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.1455    -0.89    -4.92
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.7551     0.00     0.86
                                             
 Chile peso               500.7000     0.20    -4.39
                                             
 Colombia peso           1895.4300     0.71    -6.83
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7000     0.89    -5.52
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.2875     0.00    -7.09

 Argentina peso             8.4500     1.78   -19.76

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
