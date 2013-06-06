FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso hits resistance, may fall further on US data
June 6, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso bumped against
the key 12.90 resistance level on Thursday, leaving it
vulnerable to a big move weaker on U.S. jobs data on Friday,
while yields on Brazilian interest rate futures rose after
hawkish central bank minutes. 
     Brazil's real was little changed on Thursday. The real has
pulled back from a four-year low this week after the government
ended a tax on foreigners holding local bonds. Mexico's peso is
hovering near its weakest level in five months. 
    U.S. jobs data could either deepen or dampen concerns that
the Federal Reserve may cut back on its monetary stimulus
measures that have fed demand for emerging markets.
    Stronger-than-expected U.S. data could add to convictions
that the Fed could taper its bond purchases later this year and
hammer Latin American assets. Weaker-than-expected data could
allow the region's punished assets to rally back.
    * Mexico's peso slipped 0.19 percent to 12.89 per
dollar. During the session the cost of dollars in pesos briefly
pushed past a key resistance level at 12.90.
    * Chart watchers at CitiFX Technicals said a close above the
12.90 level this week would open up the ground for a strong move
to test 13.05 and then 13.29. 
    * Weak U.S. data could help fuel gains in the peso back
toward support levels 12.67 and then 12.55 in the coming
sessions. Strong moves past those levels are unlikely. The peso
has slumped about 7 percent in the last four weeks.
    * The Brazilian real wobbled just below the 12.13
level. A slump to a four-year low last week spurred the
government to scrap a financial transactions tax on local bond
purchases by foreign investors. 
    * JPMorgan said the end of the tax could spur $2.8 billion
in flows from two of its bond indexes while a senior portfolio
manager with bond giant PIMCO said Brazilian bonds looked
attractive.  
    * Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in an interview with a
local newspaper that markets are taking the real toward an
"appropriate" level. 
    * Minutes from Brazil's May 29 central bank meeting showed
policymakers thought the inflation outlook remains "unfavorable"
in the short term, pushing investors to add to bets of bigger
interest rate hikes.
    * Yields on interest rate futures soared as the
market added to bets of a 50 basis point hike in the country's
benchmark rate to 8.50 percent in July and another 100 basis
points in the rest of the year. 

    
    Latin American FX prices at 1815 GMT:
 Currencies                             daily %     YTD %
                                         change    change
                               Latest            
 Brazil real                   2.1294      0.01     -4.20
                                                 
 Mexico peso                  12.8900     -0.19     -0.20
                                                 
 Chile peso                  504.6000     -0.38     -5.13
                                                 
 Colombia peso              1904.5000     -0.23     -7.27
                                                 
 Peru sol                      2.7170      0.00     -6.11
                                                 
 Argentina peso                5.3000     -0.14     -7.31

 Argentina peso                8.5500      0.00    -20.70

