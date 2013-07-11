FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Bernanke boosts Latam FX, but Mexican peso drops
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Bernanke boosts Latam FX, but Mexican peso drops

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Most Latin American
currencies gained on Thursday after Wednesday's reassurance by
U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke that the Fed will
continue an accommodative policy for now, seen as supporting
appetite for riskier assets.
    Bernanke, who also said the current unemployment rate of 7.6
percent may be overstating the health of the labor market, made
his comments after most Latin American markets had closed.
 
    Adding to the view that the Fed will take its time to cut
back on stimulus was data showing the number of Americans
applying for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week.
    
    * Brazil's real  gained 0.1 percent to 2.2691
per dollar, one day after closing at its weakest level since the
beginning of April 2009. 
    * Brazil's central bank decision to raise the base Selic
rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday night helped to
keep the allure of the real. However, more losses are expected
as investors may exit further emerging markets when it becomes
clear the Fed is about to taper its bond-buying program, traders
said. 
    * Mexico's peso , which had already gained
0.5 percent on Wednesday on Bernanke's comments, dropped 0.3
percent to 12.861 per dollar. The currency initially tested key
resistance levels below 12.80 per greenback, but later gave up
its gains. 
    * Chile's peso firmed 0.6 percent as prices of
copper, the country's main export product, jumped to its highest
level in nearly a month.  

    Latin American FX prices at 1537 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2691     0.14   -10.10
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.8610    -0.35     0.02
                                             
 Chile peso               505.8000     0.57    -5.36
                                             
 Colombia peso           1910.5000     0.45    -7.56
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7760     0.07    -8.11
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.4150     0.00    -9.28

 Argentina peso             8.0700     0.25   -15.99

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.