EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rates fall on weak economic activity; Latam FX down

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's interest-rate futures fell on Friday after an economic activity indicator came in well below economists' forecasts, while Latin American currencies dropped on lingering fears about an expected withdrawal of U.S. stimulus. A larger-than-expected jump in U.S. consumer prices suggested inflationary pressures were building in the world's largest economy, possibly making policymakers more comfortable to soon cut back on the stimulus measures that for years have supported appetite for emerging-market assets. Also contributing to the negative tone in Latin America were concerns about China, the region's main commercial partner, after Chinese finance minister Lou Jiwei signaled that Beijing may be willing to tolerate economic growth significantly below 7 percent in the second half of the year. * Brazil's interest-rate futures fell across the board after the central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index dropped 1.4 percent in May from April, suggesting policymakers may need to curtail the current monetary tightening cycle due to a weak economy. Analysts expected the index to drop 0.9 percent in that comparison. * After the release of the IBC-Br data, interest-rate contracts maturing in Jan 2015, one of the most traded, dropped 5 basis points to 9.54 percent, while those maturing in Jan 2017 slid 12 basis points to 10.74 percent. * The IBC-Br index follows a series of downward revisions in estimates for Brazil's economic growth this year. Some of them, such as Nomura Securities and BNP Paribas, already expect Brazil to grow less than 2 percent in 2013. "Economic activity is weakening and that can make this monetary tightening cycle end before markets expect," said Daniel Cunha, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. * Brazil's real dropped 0.4 percent, leading losses among Latin American currencies, as weak economic prospects for the country further weighed on investors' appetite for local currency-denominated assets. * Mexico's peso <MXN=D2 dropped 0.1 percent to 12.8195 per dollar, but remained near a four-week closing high of 12.8125 reached in the previous session. Latin American FX prices at 1405 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2655 -0.34 -9.95 Mexico peso 12.8225 -0.14 0.33 Chile peso 505.2000 0.04 -5.25 Colombia peso 1906.1000 0.23 -7.35 Peru sol 2.7680 0.07 -7.84 Argentina peso 5.4200 0.00 -9.36 Argentina peso 8.1600 -0.86 -16.91