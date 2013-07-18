FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drops on Fed fears, cenbank buoys Brazil's real
July 18, 2013

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX drops on Fed fears, cenbank buoys Brazil's real

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American
currencies weakened on Thursday after better-than-expected U.S.
labor and factory data made it easier for the Federal Reserve to
cut back on the stimulus measures that for years have been
supporting global appetite for risk.
    The Brazilian real edged higher, however, after the central
bank stepped into the market, showing it will not allow the
currency to weaken much further without a fight.
    Gains in the Brazilian real caused yields paid on long-dated
interest-rate futures to trim early gains. Those yields had
jumped early in the day after the central bank upped its
inflation forecasts for next year, expressing concern about the
inflationary impact of a recent currency weakening.
    * Brazil's real  gained 0.1 percent to 2.2241
per dollar after the central bank sold all the 20,000
traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts that mimic the
sale of dollars in the futures market. The auction was designed
to roll over similar contracts that expire on Aug 1.
 
    * Brazil's central bank also called for Friday morning a
similar auction to roll over expiring swaps, showing it is
closely monitoring the foreign exchange market. 
    * Yields paid on Brazil's interest-rate futures 
trimmed early gains as the real stabilized. Those yields had
initially risen after minutes of the central bank's latest
monetary policy meeting showed policymakers still see inflation
accelerating above the center of a government target next year,
despite recent Selic hikes. 
    * Mexico's peso weakened 0.3 percent to 12.5215 per
dollar after better-than-expected U.S. economic data fueled
fears of an upcoming withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures. 
    * Chile's peso  ended 0.5 percent weaker
against the dollar, one day after closing at its strongest level
in a month, as foreign investors sought better carry-trade
opportunities elsewhere.

    Latin American FX prices at 1905 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2241     0.06    -8.28
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.5215    -0.34     2.74
                                             
 Chile peso               500.2000    -0.48    -4.30
                                             
 Colombia peso           1884.9500    -0.46    -6.31
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7680    -0.36    -7.84
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.4475    -0.14    -9.82

 Argentina peso             8.8000    -0.57   -22.95

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
