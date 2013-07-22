FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on weak US data
July 22, 2013

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on weak US data

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American
currencies firmed on Monday after an unexpected drop in U.S.
existing home sales supported hopes that U.S. monetary stimulus
will remain in place for longer, fueling global demand for risk
assets.
    The U.S. data, which showed home sales falling 1.2 percent
in June, contributed to a 0.5 percent decline in the value of
the dollar against major currencies. 
    * Brazil's real  gained 0.3 percent after
trading in the red during most of the morning. Analysts said
pressure over the Brazilian currency could continue, however, as
investors worry about the country's fiscal and economic outlook.
    * Reflecting concern about Brazil's economic performance,
economists surveyed by the central bank trimmed their forecasts
for the country's GDP and inflation this year and next.
    * Earlier in the session, Brazil's central bank sold 20,000
traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts that mimic an
injection of dollars in the futures market. The auction had
little market impact as it was designed to roll over similar
contracts that expire on Aug 1. 
    * Mexico's peso gained 0.2 percent to 12.5115 per
dollar, with investors cautious ahead of the release of a series
of corporate earnings in the United States, Mexico's main
trading partner. 
    * Chile's peso  erased early gains, however,
and closed 0.1 percent weaker at 503.70 per dollar as local
companies and banks demanded more greenbacks in the afternoon.
Traders said dollars flew out of Chile as investors sought
better carry-trade opportunities in Mexico.

    Latin American FX prices at 1800 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2340     0.26    -8.68
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.5115     0.19     2.82
                                             
 Chile peso               503.7000    -0.12    -4.96
                                             
 Colombia peso           1882.4900     0.00    -6.19
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7730    -0.14    -8.01
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.4600     0.05   -10.03

 Argentina peso             8.8000    -0.57   -22.95

