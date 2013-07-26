FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies ease on U.S. data, China worries
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies ease on U.S. data, China worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Latin American
currencies weakened on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S.
economic data fueled fears of an early withdrawal of stimulus
measures by the Federal Reserve, while lingering concerns about
the Chinese economy hit the outlook for commodity exporters.
    U.S. consumer sentiment rose in July to its highest level in
six years, according to a survey, providing yet another argument
for the Federal Reserve to cut down on a stimulus program that
for years has supported appetite for emerging market currencies.
 
    Despite growing fears in Latin American markets about the
future of U.S. stimulus, investors in global bond and currency
markets speculated that the Fed may signal at the end of its
two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday that its
bond-buying program should remain in place for longer.   
    * The Brazilian real  lost 0.7 percent even
after the central bank sold 20,000 traditional currency swaps,
derivative contracts that emulate a sale of dollars in the
futures market.
    * With Friday's auction, Brazil's central bank concluded the
rollover of 114,300 swaps that expire on Aug. 1. It also placed
5,700 new swap contracts maturing on Jan. 2, 2014.
 
    * The Mexican peso lost 0.4 percent, also hurt by
central bank minutes showing that policymakers are ready to cut
interest rates if growth keeps slowing. 
    * The Chilean peso  dropped half a percentage
point as concerns about the Chinese economy drove down prices of
copper, Chile's main export product. 

    Latin American FX prices at 2005 GMT: 
    
 Currencies                           Daily  YTD pct
                                        pct   change
                            Latest   change  
 Brazil real                2.2549    -0.75    -9.53
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.6670    -0.45     1.56
                                             
 Chile peso               507.4000    -0.47    -5.66
                                             
 Colombia peso           1885.2000     0.12    -6.32
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7830     0.07    -8.34
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.4800     0.00   -10.36

 Argentina peso             8.6200     0.46   -21.35

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.