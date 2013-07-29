FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken ahead of Fed statement
July 29, 2013 / 6:13 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken ahead of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Latin American
currencies weakened on Monday as investors turned more averse to
risky assets before key U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve
guidance later this week.
    Investors will analyze the data, including Wednesday's
second-quarter GDP estimate and Friday's employment figures,
along with the Fed's monetary policy statement on Wednesday to
gauge the likelihood of an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus
measures.
    Latin American currencies have weakened in the past few
weeks on fears that the Fed may cut back on stimulus measures
that for years have provided a steady source of dollars seeking
higher returns in emerging markets.       
    * The Brazilian real  lost 0.4 percent, also
pressured by domestic data showing a plunge in industry
confidence.
    * Brazil's industry confidence index dropped 4 percent in
July from the previous month, to its lowest level in four years,
according to Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) think-tank. "The
results show a slowdown in industrial activity in the month and
moderate pessimism about the next few months," FGV said.
    * The Mexican peso slid 0.6 percent to 12.7555 per
dollar, its weakest level in two weeks. 
    * The Chilean peso  dropped 0.7 percent to
511.00 per greenback, its weakest level in over a month.

    Latin American FX prices at 1800 GMT:    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2650    -0.45    -9.93
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.7555    -0.59     0.85
                                             
 Chile peso               511.0000    -0.70    -6.32
                                             
 Colombia peso           1889.5000    -0.23    -6.54
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7830     0.07    -8.34
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.4925    -0.18   -10.56

 Argentina peso             8.6100     0.58   -21.25

