EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on Fed stimulus concern
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 6:17 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on Fed stimulus concern

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Latin American
currencies weakened on Tuesday as investors braced for key U.S.
economic data and a Federal Reserve statement that is expected
to provide clues about the future of the bank's stimulus
measures on Wednesday.
    Investors sold Latin American currencies and bought the
dollar on speculation the Fed will signal an upcoming tapering
of its bond-buying program, which for years has provided a
steady source of greenbacks seeking higher returns in emerging
markets.
    Key for those expectations will be data about the
performance of the U.S. economy to be released this week,
including Wednesday's second-quarter GDP estimate and Friday's
employment figures.   
    * The Brazilian real  dropped 0.2 percent to
2.2745 per dollar, nearing levels not seen since April 2009.
    * Also pressuring the real were investors who wanted to
influence an official month-end exchange rate known as PTAX,
which is reference for a broad range of contracts including
foreign loans. 
    * The Mexican peso fell 0.2 percent to its weakest
level in two weeks, in a slow market. 
    * The Chilean peso  slid 0.8 percent to
515.10 per greenback, its weakest level in over a year,
following an over 2-percent drop in the price of copper,
the country's main export product.

    Latin American FX prices at 1800 GMT    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2745    -0.23   -10.31
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.7770    -0.18     0.68
                                             
 Chile peso               515.1000    -0.80    -7.07
                                             
 Colombia peso           1890.3000    -0.07    -6.58
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7830     0.07    -8.34
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.4975    -0.05   -10.64

 Argentina peso             8.5800     0.93   -20.98

