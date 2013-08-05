EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on US service sector data

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency weakened on Monday after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. service sector accelerated in July, giving a reason for the Federal Reserve to cut down on its stimulus program. The Fed's bond-buying program injects $85 billion per month into the U.S. economy but part of that money usually flows to emerging markets as investors seek higher returns. But the Mexican peso held its ground, trading nearly unchanged while the Chilean peso firmed 0.1 percent. The dollar rallied against major currencies while U.S. Treasuries yields climbed higher after the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) said its services index rose to 56 in July, above economists' expectations for a 53 reading. The data eased some of the economic concerns raised on Friday by weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data. * The Brazilian real added to early losses and fell to as much as 2.3015 per dollar, a level that left investors on watch for a possible central bank intervention. It last traded 0.5 percent down for the day at 2.3005 reais to the dollar. * Brazilian policymakers have been selling traditional currency swaps, derivative contracts that emulate a sale of dollars in the futures market, to provide hedge to investors or companies fearing a further depreciation of the real. * The Mexican peso was practically unchanged at 12.67 per dollar after weakening to as much as 12.7036 minutes after the U.S. services sector data was released. * The Chilean peso erased early losses and gained 0.1 percent, however, after data showed the country's economic activity expanded 4.2 percent in June from the a year earlier, above economists' expectations. Latin American FX prices at 1440 GMTCurrencies Latestdaily % changeYTD % changeBrazil real 2.3005-0.57-11.32Mexico peso 12.66750.001.55Chile peso 511.30000.14-6.38Colombia peso 1882.55000.37-6.19Peru sol 2.7890-0.07-8.53Argentina peso (interbank) 5.51500.00-10.92Argentina peso (parallel) 8.71000.57-22.16