EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rebounds off 4-year low, Mexico peso flat
August 6, 2013 / 8:55 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real rebounds off 4-year low, Mexico peso flat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real edged
higher on Tuesday after closing the previous session at its
weakest level in more than four years, while the Mexican peso
was little changed as investors cautiously awaited a reform bill
that could attract foreign investment to the country's energy
sector.
    Most Latin American currencies reacted to domestic factors
on Tuesday, even as anxiety over an expected paring of U.S.
stimulus measures continued to build in global markets,
potentially leading to further currency losses in the next few
days.    
    * The Brazilian real  gained 0.2 percent as
investors with long dollar positions pocketed profits after the
real on Monday closed at its weakest level since end-March,
2009.
    * Analysts say the real is still poised to weaken, however,
as investors price in an expected tapering of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's bond purchasing program, which for years has supported
appetite for emerging market currencies.
    * Mexico's peso was little changed at 12.6310 per
dollar as investors cautiously awaited a reform bill that could
end a state monopoly in oil and electricity production.
  
    * Investors speculated the Mexican bill could bring sizable
dollar inflows to the country. "If in fact production-sharing
agreements are made legal, we would expect to see an explosion
in oil and gas exploration investment," Bulltick analysts wrote
in a research note.
    * The Chilean peso dropped 0.2 percent on speculation
about a possible interest rate cut by the country's central bank
next week, a move that could further reduce the appeal of the
currency.

    Latin American FX prices at 2035 GMT:
    
 Currencies                 Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                        pct   change
                                     change  
 Brazil real                2.2975     0.22   -11.21
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.6310     0.11     1.85
                                             
 Chile peso               514.6000    -0.21    -6.98
                                             
 Colombia peso           1879.9000     0.18    -6.06
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7960    -0.18    -8.76
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.5250    -0.05   -11.09

 Argentina peso             8.6900     0.35   -21.98

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
