FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on Fed, domestic concerns
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 4:28 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on Fed, domestic concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Wednesday, weighed by   economic growth concerns in
Brazil, a delay in energy reform legislation in Mexico and
wariness the U.S. Federal Reserve may  curtail its monetary
stimulus program as early as next month.
    The Fed's bond-buying program, which for years has provided
a steady source of dollars seeking higher returns in emerging
markets, could be scaled back as early as next month, depending
on economic data, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on
Tuesday. 
    Evans' comments left investors more anxious about a speech
by Fed Bank of Cleveland President Sandra Pianalto later on
Wednesday.
    * Mexico's peso led losses in the region, dropping
0.6 percent from Tuesday's close, pressured by President Enrique
Pena Nieto's decision to push back to next week the unveiling of
a proposed energy reform that could attract sizable foreign
investment to the country. 
    * The delay in the reform's presentation, initially
scheduled for this week, stirred concern that the initiative
could face resistance in Congress.
    * The Brazilian real  erased early losses to
trade practically unchanged against the dollar, but analysts
said the currency is still poised to weaken on rising concerns
that the domestic economy will not rebobund in the third
quarter, as had been initally foreseen by many economists.
    * Brazil's interest-rate futures dropped after the country's
official IPCA inflation index slowed sharply in July, giving
policymakers some breathing room as they struggle to limit
inflation pass-through from a weaker real. 
    * Brazil's interest-rate contracts maturing in Jan. 2014
 dropped 3 basis points to 8.88 percent while those
expiring in Jan. 2017 fell 4 basis points to 10.81
percent.
    * The Chilean peso edged 0.1 percent lower as the
country's trade balance turned into a deficit in July and prices
of copper, the country's main export product, slide more
than 1 percent early on Wednesday. 

    Latin American FX prices at 1600 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2980    -0.02   -11.23
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.6900    -0.51     1.37
                                             
 Chile peso               515.0000    -0.08    -7.05
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.8010    -0.18    -8.93
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.5275     0.00   -11.13

 Argentina peso             8.8700    -1.58   -23.56

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.