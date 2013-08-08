EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rally on Chinese import data

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Thursday after unexpectedly strong data on Chinese imports improved the outlook for demand for the region's commodities. The region's main currencies posted gains starting at their markets' open, which came hours after China released data showing its imports of crude oil and iron ore rebounded from multi-month lows to record highs last month. "That's an international move thanks to the Chinese data. The currency market is excited," said Mario Battistel, a manager at the currency desk of Fair brokerage in Sao Paulo. * The Brazilian real initially gained around 1 percent on the Chinese data. It extended its rally after the Brazilian central bank sold currency swaps, derivative contracts that emulate an injection of dollars in the futures market. * Brazil's central bank sold 8,700 swaps maturing on Nov. 1 and 4,000 swaps expiring on Dec. 2, it said in a statement. It had initially offered to sell 20,000 swaps for both maturities combined. * After the swap sale, the real traded 1.4 percent stronger at 2.28 per dollar. * Mexico's peso gained 0.6 percent to 12.6530 per dollar, one day after leading losses in the region on concerns about lack of political support for a proposed energy reform that could attract sizable foreign investment. * The Chilean peso jumped 0.9 percent after prices of copper, the country's main export product, surged over 2 percent to a two-month high on the Chinese data. Latin American FX prices at 1521 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2800 1.44 -10.53 Mexico peso 12.6590 0.56 1.62 Chile peso 510.9000 0.86 -6.30 Colombia peso 1876.6000 0.18 -5.89 Peru sol 2.7910 0.14 -8.60 Argentina peso 5.5350 -0.09 -11.25 Argentina peso 8.8800 -0.45 -23.65