FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX up on China, Brazil cenbank boosts real
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX up on China, Brazil cenbank boosts real

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Stronger-than-expected
Chinese economic data buoyed Latin American currencies for a
second consecutive session on Friday, with the Brazilian real
further boosted by central bank intervention.
    The Mexican peso's gains, however, were checked by
weaker-than-expected industrial production data. Also clouding
investor sentiment were doubts on when the government would
unveil its energy reform plans.
     Emerging market currencies in general benefited from data
showing China's factory output grew in July at its fastest pace
since the beginning of the year, adding to a series of data
suggesting the world's No.2 economy is stabilizing.
 
    China is the main consumer of Latin America's commodities
exports and data on Thursday showed Chinese imports of crude oil
and iron ore rebounded from multi-month lows to record highs
last month. 
    * The Brazilian real  gained 0.8 percent to
2.2675 per dollar, its strongest intraday level in more than a
week, also boosted by a central bank sale of 20,000 traditional
currency swaps maturing on Jan. 2, 2014. 
    * Brazil's central bank has been offering swaps, derivative
contracts that emulate an injection of dollars in the futures
market, to provide dollar liquidity to the foreign exchange
market.
    * Mexico's peso rose a more modest 0.3 percent,
however, on lingering concerns about lack of political support
for a proposed energy reform that could attract sizable foreign
investment to the country. 
    * Also weighing on the Mexican currency was data showing
industrial output was steady in June versus May, falling short
of  economists' expectations of a 0.3 percent  expansion.
 
    * The Chilean peso gained 0.3 percent after prices of
copper, the country's main export product, added to
recent gains on the Chinese data.

    Latin American FX prices at 1442 GMT:
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.2675     0.82   -10.03
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.5645     0.28     2.39
                                             
 Chile peso               506.6000     0.34    -5.51
                                             
 Colombia peso           1876.0500     0.05    -5.87
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7870     0.07    -8.47
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.5425    -0.05   -11.37

 Argentina peso             9.0000    -0.33   -24.67

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.