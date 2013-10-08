FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies pressured by U.S. debt concerns
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 7:53 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies pressured by U.S. debt concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
weakened slightly on Tuesday with investors cautious about the
ability of U.S. legislators to raise the country's debt ceiling
in time to avoid a default.  
    The Mexican peso and the Chilean peso slid
0.2 and 0.3 percent, respectively, as President Barack Obama
warned of "insane, catastrophic, and chaotic" consequences
should the United States stop honoring its debt obligations.
 
    The losses were contained, with the Brazilian real
  managing to stay in the black, as some investors
still believe Republicans and Democrats will eventually reach an
agreement to increase the country's debt ceiling before the
Treasury runs out of money to keep servicing debt later this
month.
    "The only reasonable explanation for the current calmness of
the FX market is the expectation that the problems will be
solved in the last minute," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a
research note.
    The U.S. government has been partly shut down since the
beginning of the month as legislators have been unable to agree
on a new budget, leading to concerns that they will also fail to
raise the nation's debt ceiling in a timely manner. 

    
    Latin America FX prices at 1915 GMT:
    
 Currencies                       daily %    YTD %
                                   change   change
                                           
                          Latest           
 Brazil real              2.2040     0.18    -7.44
                                           
 Mexico peso             13.1730    -0.23    -2.34
                                           
 Chile peso             500.1000    -0.28    -4.28
                                           
 Colombia peso          1890.000    -0.16    -6.56
                               0           
 Peru sol                 2.7770     0.00    -8.14
                                           
 Argentina peso           5.8200     0.04   -15.59

 Argentina peso           9.6100    -0.62   -29.45

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.