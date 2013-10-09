FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX pressured by U.S. default fears, supported by Yellen
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 4 years

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX pressured by U.S. default fears, supported by Yellen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
erased early gains and weakened on Wednesday afternoon as fears
of a possible U.S. debt default sapped investors' appetite for
risk.
    The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso 
started the session with gains as investors welcomed the
expected nomination of Janet Yellen to run the U.S. Federal
Reserve. 
    President Barack Obama's choice of Yellen supported the view
that the Fed will be extra cautious when unwinding a monetary
stimulus plan that has supported investors' appetite for
emerging market assets.
    But the initial market optimism gave way to lingering
concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling in the afternoon, when key
Wall Street indexes slid into the red. 
    The real fell 0.3 percent while the Chilean peso 
dropped 0.2 percent. The Mexican peso trimmed gains but
still remained 0.2 percent stronger.    
    The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing
capacity by Oct. 17, when it will have only about $30 billion
left in cash to honor its obligations. While many investors
expect U.S. lawmakers to reach a last-minute agreement to lift
the country's debt ceiling, others preferred to be on the
sidelines while the U.S. political scenario remains unclear.

    Latin America FX prices at 1555 GMT:
    
 Currencies                        daily %    YTD %
                                    change   change
                           Latest           
 Brazil real               2.2093    -0.24    -7.66
                                            
 Mexico peso              13.2095     0.12    -2.61
                                            
 Chile peso              501.1000    -0.20    -4.47
                                            
 Colombia peso          1893.3500    -0.18    -6.73
                                            
 Peru sol                  2.7840    -0.25    -8.37
                                            
 Argentina peso            5.8200     0.04   -15.59

 Argentina peso            9.7000    -0.62   -30.10

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.