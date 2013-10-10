EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies rally on U.S. debt ceiling hope

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Thursday as signs of progress in negotiations to avoid a U.S. debt default encouraged investors to take on risky assets in emerging markets. Further boosting the Brazilian real were bets the central bank would keep raising benchmark interest rates toward double digits, increasing the allure of local currency denominated assets. The real jumped 1.3 percent to its strongest level in over three months, leading gains among Latin American currencies, while the Mexican peso gained 0.8 percent and the Chilean peso rose 0.9 percent. Hope of an imminent deal to avoid a U.S. default grew as House of Representatives Republicans said they will offer President Barack Obama a short-term increase in the federal debt limit if he agrees to negotiate on a broad range of fiscal issues. The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust its borrowing capacity by Oct. 17, when it will have only about $30 billion left in cash to honor its obligations. BRAZIL KEEPS TIGHTENING Brazilian currency and interest-rate futures were also supported by a central bank signal that it is nowhere near ending a monetary tightening cycle that has driven up its benchmark Selic rate up by 225 basis points since April. Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2015 jumped 18 basis points to 10.27 percent after the central bank made no changes to the much-scrutinized statement it always issues after monetary policy decisions. The move was interpreted as a sign the bank will keep its current pace of monetary tightening, raising the Selic by another 50 basis points next month. The rate was increased to 9.5 percent from 9.0 percent last night. The central bank's, "statement gave no hint that the recent falls in inflation might prompt policymakers to slow the pace of tightening," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist with London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. "A further hike to 10 percent looks all but guaranteed at the next central bank meeting at the end of November." In the statement, the central bank repeated the same language used after the past three monetary policy meetings. It said only that its board considers the decision to raise the Selic, "will contribute to put inflation on a downward path and will ensure that this trend continues into the next year." Latin America FX prices at 1715 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1764 1.31 -6.27 Mexico peso 13.0850 0.80 -1.69 Chile peso 496.9000 0.87 -3.66 Colombia peso 1885.9900 0.29 -6.36 Peru sol 2.7760 0.50 -8.11 Argentina peso 5.8250 -0.04 -15.67 Argentina peso 9.7700 -0.51 -30.60