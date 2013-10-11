FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam forex near unchanged; US debt talks in focus
October 11, 2013 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam forex near unchanged; US debt talks in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
were little changed on Friday as investors held onto to
Thursday's sharp gains fueled by greater signs of an agreement
to stave off a possible U.S. debt default.
    Investors cautiously hoped that Republicans and Democrats
would make progress during the weekend on a deal to allow the
U.S. Treasury to keep borrowing past Oct. 17 and ensure
Washington can keeping paying its bills.   
    News that Republican lawmakers were offering a plan to
extend the Treasury's borrowing authority for several weeks
triggered a rally in Latin American currencies on Thursday,
driving the Brazilian real  more than 1 percent
higher while boosting the Mexican peso by some 0.9 percent.
    "As the week draws to a close, the fears of a default have
eased," currency strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote
in a research note. "We expect more progress over the weekend
toward a temporary solution that creates a window - maybe six
weeks or so - in order to negotiate."

    * The Brazilian real  was flat at 2.181 after
closing on Thursday at its strongest level in almost four
months. The currency has also been boosted by expectations that
the central bank will raise interest rates more aggressively,
increasing the allure of assets denominated in the local
currency.
    * Brazil's interest-rate futures edged higher,
extending a sharp Thursday rally that was triggered by signs
that the central bank will keep raising interest rates toward
double digits. 
    * Mexico's peso gained 0.1 percent to 13.0935 per
dollar, strengthening past its 14-day moving average of 13.10.  
 


    Latin America FX prices at 1440 GMT:
    
 Currencies                       daily %    YTD %
                                   change   change
                                           
                          Latest           
 Brazil real              2.1810    -0.03    -6.46
                                           
 Mexico peso             13.0935     0.09    -1.75
                                           
 Chile peso             497.5000    -0.12    -3.78
                                           
 Colombia peso          1885.500     0.06    -6.34
                               0           
 Peru sol                 2.7720    -0.07    -7.97
                                           
 Argentina peso           5.8300     0.00   -15.74

 Argentina peso           9.6800     1.14   -29.96

