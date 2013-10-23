FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on concern about Chinese rates
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 5:37 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies drop on concern about Chinese rates

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Wednesday after a spike in Chinese money market
rates added to concerns that policymakers may withdraw monetary
stimulus in China, the largest consumer of Latin American
commodity exports.
    The Chilean peso was the hardest hit, dropping more
than 1 percent, as China is a major buyer of the country's
copper exports.
    Copper prices slid 2 percent after a policy adviser
to the People's Bank of China told Reuters the authority may
tighten cash conditions in the financial system to address
inflation risks. 
    The sell-off in Latin American currencies follows a day of
gains that had been spurred by bets that the Federal Reserve
would keep its monetary stimulus program in place for longer to
offset the negative economic impact of a 16-day government 
shutdown earlier this month.   
    * The Mexican peso dropped 0.8 percent with investors
cautiously awaiting a key central bank decision on monetary
policy later this week. 
    * Most analysts expect the Mexican central bank to cut its
benchmark interest rate for the second month in a row on Friday,
by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, while calls for a more
aggressive 50-basis-point interest rate cut started to emerge.
 
    * "Despite the easing, we remain broadly optimistic on
Mexican peso," strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in
a research note, arguing that a possible disappointment about
the calls for a 50-basis-points cut in Mexico could give the
peso a short-term boost. 
    * Brown Brothers Harriman also recommended investors buy the
Mexican peso against the Brazilian real. "We think the real is
forming a base around the 2.15 (per dollar) level, around where
the Brazilian government is likely to push back against further
appreciation of the real," they said.  
    * The Brazilian real  weakened 0.6 percent to
2.1841 per dollar, also pressured by expectations that the
central bank will not roll over all of the $8.9 billion worth of
currency swaps that expire early next month. The swaps are a
hedge against a possible depreciation of the real.
 
    * So far, the bank has sold 40,000 currency swaps worth
nearly $2 billion to roll over the November maturities. Analysts
expect policymakers to conduct one final roll-over auction on
Thursday, possibly offering an additional 20,000 swaps worth
about $1 billion.

    
    Latin America FX prices at 1715 GMT: 
    
 Currencies                         daily %    YTD %
                                     change   change
                            Latest           
 Brazil real                2.1841    -0.64    -6.60
                                             
 Mexico peso               12.9435    -0.76    -0.61
                                             
 Chile peso               505.1000    -1.11    -5.23
                                             
 Colombia peso           1884.0000    -0.22    -6.26
                                             
 Peru sol                   2.7630    -0.33    -7.67
                                             
 Argentina peso             5.8600     0.04   -16.17

 Argentina peso            10.0900    -0.10   -32.80

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.