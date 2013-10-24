EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX mostly gains on Fed stimulus bets

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Thursday as hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would delay unwinding its monetary stimulus fueled appetite for risk assets in emerging markets. But the Brazilian real was an exception. It weakened as the country's central bank rolled over less than half the currency swaps that expire early next month. The bank has been selling those contracts to offer investors protection against a possible weakening of the real. Expectations that the Fed will keep the current pace of its bond-buying program at least until the end of the year remained elevated after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week. * The Mexican peso gained 0.2 percent to 12.9730 per dollar, crossing its 30-day moving average of 12.9815. * The peso had weakened earlier this week as investors mostly priced in a 25-basis-point interest rate cut that should take Mexico's benchmark rate to 3.5 percent on Friday. * The Brazilian real weakened 0.6 percent to nearly 2.2 per dollar, however, as the central bank rolled over less than $3 billion of the $8.9 billion worth of currency swaps that expire early next month. * Brazil's central bank decision to roll over only part of the expiring swaps came a few days after the real hit its strongest level in four months. "The (partial) roll-over was a way for the central bank to curb currency gains," said Reginaldo Galhardo, a manager at the currency desk of Treviso brokerage in Sao Paulo. Latin America FX prices at 1720 GMT: Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 2.2000 -0.64 -7.27 Mexico peso 12.9730 0.21 -0.84 Chile peso 503.5000 0.32 -4.93 Colombia peso 1881.2000 0.07 -6.12 Peru sol 2.7580 0.25 -7.51 Argentina peso 5.8675 -0.04 -16.28 Argentina peso 10.0600 0.20 -32.60