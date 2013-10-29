EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies little changed before Fed statement

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve to shed light on the future of its stimulus program, which is key to determine investors' appetite for risk over the next few months. The Fed is widely expected to keep buying $85 billion worth of bonds per month for the time being, but investors are eagerly awaiting its statement at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday for clues on when it may begin to reduce the pace of bond purchases. Expectations that the U.S. central bank will not start tapering its bond-buying program until March 2014 boosted investors' appetite for emerging markets assets last week. * The Brazilian real was virtually unchanged at 2.1782 per dollar, also supported by a central bank plan to roll over most of the currency swaps that expire on Nov. 1. Those swaps are derivatives that offer investors protection against a possible currency weakening. * Brazil's central bank will hold two final auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday to roll over the $8.9 billion of currency swaps that expire early next month. So far, it has renewed nearly $4 billion of those contracts. * The Mexican peso was steady at 12.8840 per dollar, holding on to last week's gains which were also boosted by a central bank statement signaling no more interest rate cuts are in the pipeline for Mexico. * The Chilean peso lost 0.2 percent, however, as investors continued to cut long positions on the currency after it weakened past its 100-day simple moving average in the previous session. Latin America FX prices at 1520 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.1782 0.02 -6.34 Mexico peso 12.8840 0.00 -0.15 Chile peso 508.2000 -0.24 -5.80 Colombia peso 1883.2500 0.04 -6.23 Peru sol 2.7530 0.11 -7.34 Argentina peso 5.8925 0.00 -16.63 Argentina peso 9.8000 -0.51 -30.82