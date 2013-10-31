FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies mixed as Fed signals stimulus to stay
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies mixed as Fed signals stimulus to stay

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
were mixed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve extended
its stimulus program as expected, supporting appetite for risk
in emerging markets.
    The Fed announced plans to keep buying $85 billion worth of
bonds per month in a nod to weaker economic signals that in part
have been due to a fiscal fight in Washington that shuttered
much of the government for 16 days earlier this month.
 
    Recent economic data has underscored the fragility of the
U.S. economic recovery, such as a Wednesday report showing that
the private sector in October hired the fewest number of workers
in six months. 
    The Fed repeated on Wednesday that it would keep rates near
zero as long as the U.S. jobless rate remained above 6.5 percent
and inflation did not threaten to rise above 2.5 percent. 
    * The Brazilian real  lost 0.43 percent to
close at 2.1905, despite a central bank plan to roll over most
of the currency swaps that expire on Nov. 1. Those swaps are
derivatives that offer investors protection against a possible
weakening of the currency.   
    * The Mexican peso was nearly flat, gaining 0.03
percent to 12.9250 per dollar as investors watched the progress
of a tax reform aimed at raising government revenues.
 
    * The Chilean peso climbed 0.36 percent after
prices of copper, the country's main export product,
jumped more than 1 percent to their highest level in a week.

    Latin America FX prices at 2323 GMT:        
    
 Currencies                                   daily %      YTD %
                                               change     change
                                    Latest             
 Brazil real                        2.1905      -0.43      -6.87
                                                       
 Mexico peso                       12.9250       0.03      -0.47
                                                       
 Chile peso                       506.9000       0.36      -5.56
                                                       
 Colombia peso                   1883.0000       0.03      -6.21
 Peru sol                           2.7590       0.18      -7.54
                                                       
 Argentina peso (interbank)         5.9025      -0.13     -16.77
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)          9.8800       0.40     -31.38

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.