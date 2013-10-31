EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies weaken on Fed fears; real drops 1 pct

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday as recent U.S. economic data fueled fears that the Federal Reserve may start winding down its stimulus program later this year. The Brazilian real lead losses in the region, sliding over 1 percent, as investors betting on the currency's weakening gained the upper hand during the settlement of an official month-end exchange rate known as Ptax, which is reference for a broad range of contracts in Brazil. Concerns about an early withdrawal of U.S. stimulus started on Wednesday after some traders interpreted the Fed's latest policy statement, which said downside risks to the economy had lessened, as slightly more hawkish. Thursday's economic data, including a surprisingly strong report on U.S. Midwest business activity, added to those concerns. The Fed's bond buying program currently injects $85 billion a month into the U.S. economy and part of those funds often make their way into higher-yielding emerging markets. * The Brazilian real lost 1.02 percent to 2.2130 per dollar, its weakest level in more than three weeks. * Brazil's interest-rate futures jumped higher, also boosted by a report showing the country's primary budget deficit swelled to its biggest in nearly five years in September. Analysts saw the data as a sign of heightened government spending that could fuel inflation and force the central bank to further tighten monetary policy. * The Mexican peso slid about half a percentage point, nearing the level of 13 per dollar which has proven to be a key resistance level during the past three weeks. Latin America FX prices at 1510 GMT: Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2130 -1.02 -7.82 Mexico peso 12.9830 -0.45 -0.92 Chile peso holiday n/a n/a Colombia peso 1889.4000 -0.34 -6.53 Peru sol 2.7680 -0.36 -7.84 Argentina peso 5.9100 -0.08 -16.88 Argentina peso 9.9200 0.10 -31.65