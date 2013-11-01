FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real hovers 6-week low, Mexico peso dips
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real hovers 6-week low, Mexico peso dips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real slumped 1
percent to its weakest level in more than six weeks on Friday
and Mexico's peso slid on fears of a withdrawal of U.S. stimulus
which has boosted demand for riskier emerging market assets.
    Data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector last month
expanded at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years, raising speculation
that the Fed could move sooner than expected to wind down its
bond-buying program. 
    * The Brazilian real  weakened 1.0 percent to
2.2567 per dollar. The cost of dollars in reais briefly rose
above the currency pair's 100-day simple moving average, but
pulled back to close just below the measure.
    * Friday's losses came on top of a near 2.0 percent drop on
Thursday, marking the worst two-day slide since mid-August.
    * Traders expect the real to strengthen to the level of 2.2
per dollar in coming days, however, as foreign oil companies
send dollars into the country to pay for a signing bonus related
to a concession to explore an offshore oil area.
    * In an apparent attempt to cushion the real's losses,
central bank monetary policy director Aledo Luis Menders
stressed that the bank's current intervention program in foreign
exchange markets has no set end date. 
    * The Mexican peso slipped 0.33 percent to 13.0650
per dollar, its weakest level in three weeks, also hurt by data
showing the country's factories remained stagnant in October
despite recent interest rate cuts by the central bank.
 


    Latin America FX prices at 2115 GMT:
 Currencies                          daily %    YTD %
                                      change   change
                             Latest           
 Brazil real                 2.2567    -1.02    -9.60
                                              
 Mexico peso                13.0650    -0.33    -1.54
                                              
 Chile peso                  market                  
                             closed           
                             Friday           
 Colombia peso            1903.4000    -0.58    -7.22
                                              
 Peru sol                    2.7720    -0.51    -7.97
                                              
 Argentina peso              5.9300    -0.30   -17.16

 Argentina peso              9.8900     0.30   -31.45

